Trump will bear full responsibility for adventurism on his way out, Zarif says

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message on Thursday said that the ex-US president Donald Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out.
Zarif tweeted that “@realDonaldTrump uses a worthless photo to recklessly accuse Iran.”“Last time, the US ruined our region over WMD fabrications, wasting $7 TRILLION & causing 58,976 American casualties,” he noted.
“FAR WORSE this time. Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out,” he underlined.
