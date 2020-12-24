Date :Thursday, December 24th, 2020 | Time : 16:56 |ID: 188620 | Print

Trump will bear full responsibility for adventurism on his way out, Zarif says

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message on Thursday said that the ex-US president Donald Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out.

Zarif tweeted that “@realDonaldTrump uses a worthless photo to recklessly accuse Iran.”“Last time, the US ruined our region over WMD fabrications, wasting $7 TRILLION & causing 58,976 American casualties,” he noted.

“FAR WORSE this time. Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out,” he underlined.

