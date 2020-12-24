Date :Thursday, December 24th, 2020 | Time : 21:08 |ID: 188624 | Print

Another new coronavirus strain found in Nigeria

SHAFAQNA-A new strain of the coronavirus has been found in Nigeria, the head of Africa’s disease control body has said.

The discovery could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that appear to be more contagious were announced in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

“It’s a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa,” John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told reporters on Thursday. Nkengasong said the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country – Africa’s most populous – will be analysing more samples. “Give us some time … it’s still very early,” he said, Aljazeera reported.

 

