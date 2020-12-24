Photos: Eucharist ceremony in Tehran’s St. Joseph Cathedral

SHAFAQNA-The ceremony of Eucharist was held in Tehran’s St. Joseph Catholic Church of Assyrio-Chaldeans on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s birthday anniversary, with health protocols being followed. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the ceremony was held without presence of the Iranian Christians.The Eucharist, Raz Qorbana in Assyrian, is the ceremony to observe Jesus Christ’s supper with his disciples on the eve of crucifixion, known as the Last Supper.