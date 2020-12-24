Massive rally planned in Baghdad on anniversary of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis martyrdom

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A massive rally is planned to be held in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on the first anniversary of the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force , and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated along with their companions in a US terror drone strike authorized by US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for their role in eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Now a year after the assassinations, various programs are planned to be held in Iraq to commemorate the martyrs.According to PMU official Abu Zia al-Saqir, the programs will be organized at the popular and official levels.They include memorial services in different cities, he noted, adding that a million-strong rally is also planned in Baghdad in which the participants will call for the expulsion of US troops from the Arab country.Just two days after the assassinations, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.