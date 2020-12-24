Iran’s President congratulated birth anniversary of Jesus (A.S) to Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S) and also the beginning of 2020 AD to Pope Francis, the world Catholic leader.

The text of Hojjatoleslam Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Pope Francis

Leader of the Catholics of the World

With great joy, I sincerely congratulate His Excellency on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of Peace and Kindness and the Preacher of Freedom, as well as the beginning of the year 2020 AD.

Jesus (ʿĪsā ibn Maryam) is the messenger of monotheism and altruism, the symbol of patience and the evangelist of dignity and freedom. I hope that on this holy day, when the world is opened to the face of Christ and the divine will is manifested in the holy existence of that Prophet, may the followers of the path of monotheism and truth-seeking and the pure-minded monotheists of that holy Prophet and all the heavenly religions take a step towards the establishment of peace and justice.

I ask God Almighty for the health and success of his excellency, and for the happiness and well-being of all the followers of the divine religions.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English