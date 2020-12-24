Jesus Christ’s value to Muslims is no less than that of Christians

Jesus Christ was equipped with the power of performing miracles. He carried a divine message for humanity that saved them from the darkness of polytheism, atheism, ignorance, and oppression: guiding them towards justice, knowledge, and worship of God. He never hesitated in a fight against evil or calling people towards piety throughout his life. These are lessons that all Christians and Muslims, who believe in the prophethood of Jesus Christ, should learn. And Islam, which is a complement to real Christianity, holds the call of humanity towards piety and moral perfection high on its list of priorities.

The value of Jesus Christ (as) through the eyes of Muslims is no less than his value to Christians, who pay tribute to this prophet. This great divine prophet has spent all his life among the people: fighting or resisting oppression, corruption and those who, relying on money and power, oppressed the people and dragged them from the hell of this world into the hereafter. The sufferings of this great prophet have persisted since childhood — God gave him prophecy when only a child — and it was all for this cause. It is expected that followers of Christ and all those who regard him of magnificence and high spirituality, corresponding to his elevated position, will follow his [Jesus’s] path.

Today, many of those who claim to follow Christ tread down a different path than the one Christ had embarked upon. The guidance of the Prophet, Isa-ibn-Maryam (as), is guidance towards God’s worship and confronting pharaohism and rebellion. Today, some of those who claim to follow this great divine messenger act like the very Pharaohs and tyrants that Prophet Jesus Christ was up against.