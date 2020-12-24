Zeynab (SA) an Example Who Said Stand Up to Tyranny: British Priest

SHAFAQNA-British priest and peace and interfaith activist Bonnie Evans-Hills described Hazrat Zeynab (SA) as an example of standing up to tyranny and oppression.

Sunday marked the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zeynab (SA), the sister of Imam Hussein (AS).

She was a paragon of patience who, during the 680 AD Battle of Karbala and afterwards, endured the most tragic events in the history of mankind with dignity.

In the following footage, Bonnie Evans-Hills talks about Hazrat Zeynab (SA).

A priest in the Church of England, Bonnie focuses in the area of inter-religious dialogue and peace-building, working with the United Nations, World Council of Churches and Anglican Communion.