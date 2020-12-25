Date :Friday, December 25th, 2020 | Time : 01:00 |ID: 188696 | Print

Trial of prisoners of conscience resumes in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists and media on Thursday announced the holding of a new trial for those prisoners of conscience arrested in April last year.

The Special Criminal Court affiliated with the Al-Saud regime will hold a new trial today (Thursday) for the prisoners of conscience in April last year.

Human rights groups around the world have once again called on Saudi authorities to release all prisoners of conscience.

Al-Saud authorities arrested 16 male and female writers for their activities and writings during a wave of arrests in April 2019.

“Fahad Abu al-Khalil”, “Samar al-Marzouqi” and “Khadijeh al-Harbi”, al-Marzouqi’s wife, were among those arrested in April 2019.

Among those detained during the period were a number of doctors, university professors and women activists.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

