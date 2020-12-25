SHAFAQNA-The Jordanian Ministry of Health said that may be a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered.

The Jordanian Ministry of Health announced that a new generation of coronavirus may be present in the country, and the ministry monitors many signs on a daily basis to take new preventive measures as soon as the new corona is discovered in Jordan.

The director general of the Jordanian Ministry of Health for Infectious Diseases and in charge of the Corona virus project in Jordan- Wael Al-Hayajneh added: New strain of coronavirus may be present in Jordan and to detect it, we monitor the indicators and signs daily.

“As soon as cases of the New strain of coronavirus in Jordan are confirmed and registered, we will apply new preventive measures,” he said.

Hayajneh said that the new strain of coronavirus may already be present in Jordan, adding that the COVID-19 mutation is not new and was discovered in September.

He added that, new restrictions will be imposed and as a precautionary measure, the government monitored everyone who has returned to the country from the UK.

In order to limit the spread of coronavirus, Hayajneh stressed that all citizens must adhere to the required health and safety measures, which include wearing face masks and social distancing.

Britain announced on Saturday this week that a A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain, which is 70% faster than the first generation. Following the news, a number of countries canceled flights to the country.

