https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/1-24.jpg 778 1536 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-25 15:21:092020-12-25 15:21:09Corona vaccination in Kuwait+Photos
Corona vaccination in Kuwait+Photos
SHAFAQNA- Kuwait started vaccinating its citizens with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, yesterday.
On the first day of vaccination, a large number of ministers and dignitaries, as well as medical staff and the elderly people, were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Many elderly people with underlying diseases also received the corona vaccine yesterday.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!