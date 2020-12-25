Date :Friday, December 25th, 2020 | Time : 15:21 |ID: 188751 | Print

Corona vaccination in Kuwait+Photos

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait started vaccinating its citizens with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, yesterday.

On the first day of vaccination, a large number of ministers and dignitaries, as well as medical staff and the elderly people, were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Many elderly people with underlying diseases also received the corona vaccine yesterday.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Iraq will start to import Pfizer's vaccine
UAE launches free corona vaccination in Dubai
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *