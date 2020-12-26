Surrey Muslims help vulnerable this Christmas

SHAFAQNA- Volunteers from Surrey’s Muslim community are helping the vulnerable mark a special Christmas in a very difficult year by delivering food, toys, and gifts.

“Where we used to go out in large numbers to help the vulnerable, people are isolating. For that reason, we’re doing ‘toy drives’ to the local area, Guildford, Aldershot and Tilford,” Nadeem Ahmed, a spokesperson for Muslim Youth Association, Surrey Live reported.Every year, young volunteers organized in large groups to deliver aid, cook meals, and help the homeless,Aboutislam. In addition to delivering toys, volunteers are working with organizations such as food banks and the Salvation Army to help find those most in need to deliver food and gifts.“The motivation is our faith that drives us, as Muslims we are told to help fellow beings. We don’t want to see anyone hungry [or] going through difficult times,” Nadeem said.