Mohammed Bin Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine
SHAFAQNA – Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in front of reporters received the first dose for the (COVID-19).
Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, thanked the crown prince for “his keenness and continuous follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents.”
On December the 17th, Saudi Arabia announced that the purchase of the Pfizer and BionTech vaccines, and the next day, began a general vaccination.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
