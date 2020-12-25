Mohammed Bin Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA – Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in front of reporters received the first dose for the (COVID-19).

Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, thanked the crown prince for “his keenness and continuous follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents.”

On December the 17th, Saudi Arabia announced that the purchase of the Pfizer and BionTech vaccines, and the next day, began a general vaccination.

