https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/707807BB-94DC-45C1-8FBC-51E2B4533652.jpeg 391 593 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-25 20:02:162020-12-25 20:02:16Iran’s Leader congratulated the birth of Jesus Christ
Iran’s Leader congratulated the birth of Jesus Christ
SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Khamenei in a message that was published in English in cyberspace, congratulated the Christians of Iran and the world on Christmas.
Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, congratulated the Christians of Iran and the world on Christmas in a Twitter message that was published in English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!