Date :Friday, December 25th, 2020

Iran’s Leader congratulated the birth of Jesus Christ

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Khamenei in a message that was published in English in cyberspace, congratulated the Christians of Iran and the world on Christmas.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, congratulated the Christians of Iran and the world on Christmas in a Twitter message that was published in English.

