Food crises in “hotspots” made 2020 a more hungry year

SHAFAQNA- Conflict, poverty, economic crisis, storms, drove food crises in “hotspots” in almost every region of the world and more made 2020 a hungry year – and next year looks no better.

The New Humanitarian published a report entitled, “2020 in review: Food security” disclosed that while Burkina Faso, northeastern Nigeria, and Yemen are said to be on the brink of famine, “famine-like” conditions were reported at the end of 2020 in the remote east of South Sudan as a result of floods and intercommunal clashes.

In Yemen, 13.5 million people are facing “high levels of acute food insecurity”, a number predicted to rise to 16.2 million – more than half the population – in the first six months of 2021. The country’s severe hunger problem is the result of a dangerous mixture that includes fighting, a currency crash, and rising prices. Burkina Faso has been one of the world’s fastest deteriorating food crises. The violence between groups, community militia, and government forces has seen the number of people in need of emergency food aid triple to 3.2 million this year.

The economic impact of heavy-handed lock-downs and curfews has rippled through societies, driving new needs in countries like Lebanon, which was already falling off the economic cliff, as well as in middle-income countries like Chile.In Venezuela and Zimbabwe, economic meltdowns have resulted in the world’s highest rates of inflation. Natural disasters have also taken their toll on food security this year. Honduras suffered two major hurricanes in November, storms galore rampaged across Asia, and flooding swamped the Horn of Africa. War and hunger are old partners. But you can’t look back at 2020 without mentioning COVID-19 – the new villain.Any hope for a respite in 2021 may, unfortunately, be optimistic.