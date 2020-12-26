A pandemic Christmas: Services move online

SHAFAQNA-Families that usually reunite on Christmas over a hearty, lingering meal stayed home Friday, services were held online, and gift exchanges were low-key in one of the most unusual holiday seasons in decades.

Border closures and bottlenecks foiled some plans.With closing some borders to prevent the virus from spreading, migrants couldn’t go home for the holidays, Politico reported. The 70 residents at St. Peters, a nursing home in the northern Spanish town of El Astillero, held video chats or 30-minute visits with family, separated by a plexiglass wall. Church services shifted online.