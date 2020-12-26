Mosque in Canada delivers 400 warming kits to needy

SHAFAQNA- In cold weather of Yellowknife, the capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories, Muslims are leading efforts to provide warmth and comfortable environment to help the less fortunate cope with the weather.

Inspired by the teachings of Islam, the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife is giving hundreds of care kits to different charities across the district, CBC reported.

This remarkable gesture, organized for the second year, is the result of cooperation between the Islamic center and Islamic Relief Canada, Aboutislam told.

The 400 care kits, stuffed by volunteers over the weekend, include toques, mitts, thermal socks, and blankets.