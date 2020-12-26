Should Fatimiyyah mourning ceremonies be carried out amid Covid-19 pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered questions about Fatimiyyeh mourning ceremonies.

Question: It is near Fatimiyyah mourning time (the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)); considering Corona pandemic in Iran and all over the world, what is your opinion about holding Fatimiyyah mourning ceremonies? And what is our duty about holding mourning ceremonies for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: Fatimiyyah must not be stopped, and must be set up in the most appropriate way, but by observing all hygienic aspects and whatever the specialists recommend.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA