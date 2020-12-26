Iranian teenage girl to teach Quran memorization online

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Iranian teenage girl Hannaneh Khalafi, who has been described as a Quran genius, will teach an online Quran memorization course.

The course will be organized virtually by the Arabic Café Educational group.It will include lessons on basics of Quran memorization, thematic and regular memorization, reviewing the memorized verses, and so on. In 2015, Khalafi, who was 9, represented Iran at the Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition in Dubai. She was described by UAE media at the time as a Quran genius who can answer any questions about the Holy Book and its verses.

If you recite a verse to her, she can accurately tell you the name of the chapter, the verse number and whether it was revealed in Mecca or Medina, a UAE daily wrote at the time. “I can also tell you where exactly the verse is located in the Quran – at the top, middle or bottom of the page.”

Khalafi learnt the entire Quran by heart when she was just seven years old. “My father and mother helped me learn the Holy Quran this way.“My three brothers have also memorized the Quran in full, but I am the only one gifted with this sharp memory.”