Iranian students grab 44 medals in two scientific events

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian students received 44 medals including 9 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze medals in Indonesia Applied Science Olympiad and 6 silver and 7 bronze medals in South Korea science and engineering competition.

Scientific secretary of Avicenna National Festival Mehdi Rashidi said Indonesia Applied Science Olympiad was held in the presence of various countries on December 18-23. He added that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, South Korean competitions were also held in virtual and offline platforms. Rashidi noted that the Iranian students presented their projects in chemistry, medical, biology, environment, technical, engineering, human sciences and physics fields.

