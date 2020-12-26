Date :Saturday, December 26th, 2020 | Time : 19:26 |ID: 188990 | Print

Afghanistan :Two policemen killed as Kabul hit by bomb explosions

SHAFAQNA-Two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate blasts hit Kabul on Saturday.

The policemen were killed when the bomb attached to their vehicle exploded in a central district of Kabul , police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters. A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.

Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police vehicle in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said. He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties, AlJazeera reported.

 

 

