Afghanistan :Two policemen killed as Kabul hit by bomb explosions
SHAFAQNA-Two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate blasts hit Kabul on Saturday.
The policemen were killed when the bomb attached to their vehicle exploded in a central district of Kabul , police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters. A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.
Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police vehicle in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said. He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties, AlJazeera reported.
