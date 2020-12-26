Saudi King invites the Emir of Qatar to attend GCC meeting

SHAFAQNA- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia today (Saturday) invited the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to attend the 41st session of the GCC, which is scheduled to take place on January 5 in Riyadh.

Among those invited is the name of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, who has been sanctioned by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries.

The General Secretariat of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council announced today (Saturday) in a statement: King Salman has appointed “Nayef Fallah al-Hijraf”, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council, to invite Arab leaders to attend the 41st meeting of the Council.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English