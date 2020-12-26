Date :Saturday, December 26th, 2020 | Time : 20:18 |ID: 189000 | Print

EU member states begin coronavirus vaccination Sunday

SHAFAQNA- The EU countries will begin COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday, according to  the EU Commission president.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We are starting to turn a new page in a difficult year. Deliveries have been made, and tomorrow health officials across Europe will start vaccination.”Von der Leyen said that all EU countries have access to the vaccine at the same time, and more vaccines will arrive soon, by which people can gradually return to normal life.

The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine was the first that got approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU’s medicines regulator, AA  reported.

