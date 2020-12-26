Date :Saturday, December 26th, 2020 | Time : 21:03 |ID: 189003 | Print

First mosque of Athens allowed to reopen

SHAFAQNA-The modern Greek capital’s first official mosque – forced to close only days after its inauguration in November – got permission to reopen for holiday season.

Relaxation of a national lockdown to enable Greek Orthodox faithful to attend mass on Christmas Day means the mosque will also be able to operate

Giorgos Kalantzis, the secretary general at the ministry of education and religious affairs, told the Guardian: “We’ve decided, without discrimination, that every place of worship can conduct services and prayers as long as congregations are limited to 25 people”, The Guardian reported.

