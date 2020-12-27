After The Prophet (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-After the Prophet’s death, events continued to occur. When studying the era following the Prophet’s death, history speaks of the wonders which occurred. Indeed, history tells us about “Apostasy” which included the majority of Muslims who objected to Abu Bakr’s seize of power from its righteous candidate, Ali Ibn Abu Talib . It also tells us how Fatima’s rights were usurped- especially in Fadak-and how Ali was dragged to the Mosque to pay allegiance to Abu Bakr!! History tells us how Fatima’s house was set on fire by him who yesterday pretended not to believe in her father’s death. Yes, history tells us how the Prophet (p.b.u.h ) died and with him died his repeated warnings to those who would oppress his family members and that they will be met with the warth of Allah. It also tells us of Lady Fatima’s sadness and misery which she suffered after the death of her dear father.

Fedhdha, Fatima’s helper, spoke of Fatima’s sadness; she said: “It was on the eighth day after the Prophet’s death that Fatima revealed the extent of her sadness and inability to bear life without her father. She (A.S ) came to the Mosque and while crying said: ‘Oh! Father; Oh! My sincere friend; Oh! Abu Al-Qasim; Oh! The helper of the widowed and the orphans; Who do we have for Ka`ba and the Mosque? Who does your saddened and grieved daughter have?”‘ Fedhdhe added: “Fatima (A.S.) then proceeded towards the tomb of the Prophet; it was difficult for herto walk because her tears covered her eyes. When she saw the Mizaneh , she passed out; so the women rushed to rescue her; after putting water of her face, she regained consciousness; Fatima then said: ‘My strength has been eradicated; My endurance has betrayed me; My enemies have rejoiced at my misfortune; And my grief will kill me;

Father!! I remain bewildered and lonely; Confused and lonesome; My voice is subdued; My back is broken; My life is disturbed; I find no one, Father, after you to attend to my loneliness; Neither to stop my tears; Nor to support me in times of weakness; Surely precise revelations, the place of Gabriel’s descendence and Michael’s location have vanished after you, Father; Motives (of others) have changed; And gates have been shut in my face; Thus, I detest this world after you; And my tears shall be shed for you as long as breath continues to exist in me. My longing for you shall not cease; My sadness for (being separated from) you shall not vanish; Fatima then cried out loudly: Father!! With you went the light of the world; Its flowers wither away after blossoming in your presence; Father!! I will forever be sorrowful for you until we are reunited; Father!! Sleeping has left me since we have been separated; Father!! Who is there for the widows and the orphans; Who will we have for the Ummah until The Day of Rising?! Father!! We became -after you- among the oppressed; Father!! People shun us after you; after we were glorified by your presence among men.

Thus what tear shall not spill on your departure? What sadness (after you) shall not continue to exist? Which eyelid shall be smeared with slumber? You are the spring of faith and the light of Prophets. So how can mountains not sway? And seas not sway out? How can the Earth not tremble? Father!! I have been afflicted with the greatest sorrow, and my disaster is not minor! Father!! I have been inflicted with the greatest misfortune and the biggest calamity. Angels cry for you, and stars cease to move because of you. Your minbar (after you) is gloomy, Your minbar is empty of your secret conversation (with your Lord). Your grave is joyful for holding you; And Paradise is delighted with your presence, Supplication and prayers. Father! How gloomy are your meeting places (without your presence). How pained I am for you, until I soon join you !! How bereaved is Abu AI-Hussan, The entrusted one!! The Father of your two sons, Al-Hassan and Al-Hussain; your beloved one; He who you brought up as a youth, and made your brother as a man. (AbuAI-Hassan) The most beloved of your companions to you. Abu Al-Hassan, who was the first to immigrate and help you. Sadness has overtaken us; Crying will kill us; And distress will always accompany us. Lady Fatima (A.S.) then returned to her house and lived in misery and sadness until she joined her beloved father not long after he passed away.”