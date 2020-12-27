https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/coronavirus-400x226-1.jpg 226 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-27 07:21:012020-12-27 07:21:01UK records 210 more coronavirus deaths
UK records 210 more coronavirus deaths
SHAFAQNA-The UK recorded 210 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday. This is down from 570 the day before while COVID-19 cases rose 1,968 to 34,693.
The United Kingdom has recorded a death toll of 70,405, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. Under that measure, it has the world’s sixth largest toll, after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Italy, Reuters reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!