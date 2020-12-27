UK records 210 more coronavirus deaths

SHAFAQNA-The UK recorded 210 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday. This is down from 570 the day before while COVID-19 cases rose 1,968 to 34,693.

The United Kingdom has recorded a death toll of 70,405, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. Under that measure, it has the world’s sixth largest toll, after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Italy, Reuters reported.