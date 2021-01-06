Online mourning programmes in Fatimiyya 2021
SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations all around the world are organizing online mourning programmes in Fatimiyya 2021.
Following you can find the contact details of some of the main Shia Islamic centers active across Europe and North America and their social media addresses to join daily online mourning programmes in Fatimiyya 2021.
Uk: Imam Ali Foundation – London
Liaison Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Address: 65 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 8459 8164 , +44 20 8451 1619
Website: www.najaf.org
E-mail:
post@najaf.org
arabic@najaf.org
english@najaf.org
UK: Islamic Center of England (ICEL)
Address: 140 Maida Vale, Kilburn, London W9 1QB, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 207 604 5500
Fax: +44 (0) 207 604 4898
Website: www.ic-el.com
E-mail: icel@ic-el.com
Instagram: @islamiccentreen
Youtube: Islamic center of England
Twitter: @IslamicCentreEn
Daily special programs of the Islamic center of England in the holy month of Fatimiyya 2021 is available on ICEL Instagram and YouTube accounts.
UK: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre London
(Al-Khoei Foundation)
Address: Chevening Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6TN, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 8960 6378
Website: www.alkhoei.org
YouTube: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre
Twitter: @alkhoei_org
Live programs for Fatimiyya 2021 are available daily on YouTube.
Alulbayt (A.S) Foundation- London
Address: Alulbayt (AS) Foundation, 75 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, UK
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8451 3323
Website: https://en.alulbayt.com
Email: info@alulbayt.com
Address: Cliftonville, Bentinck Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 6UX
Tel: +44 (0) 748 198 0008
Website: www.tnice.co.uk
E-mail: tnice.co.uk@gmail.com
UK: Imam Reza Cultural Centre Birmingham
Address: 20 Hospital Street, Birmingham, B19 3py
Tel: +44 (0) 121 236 4414
Website: www.ircc-bham.com
E-mail: info@ircc-bham.com
Live programs are available on YouTube.
Scotland: Alhoda Islamic Centre Glasgow
Address: 19 Ashley Road, Glasgow, G3 6DR
Tel: +44 (0) 793 279 6527
E-mail: alhoda@ymail.com
Germany: Islamic Center Hamburg
(Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg)
Address: Schöne Aussicht 36, 22085 Hamburg
Tel:
Fax: +49 (40) 2204340
Website: https://izhamburg.com/
E-mail: info@izhamburg.com
FB: @IZhamburg
Instagram: @IZhamburg
Youtube: newsizh
Telegram: @IZhamburg
Twitter: @IZhamburg
Live programs for Fatimiyya 2021 is available daily on IZhamburg Media website, Instagram and YouTube account.
Austria: Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center Vienna
Islamisches Zentrum Imam Ali (A.S) Wien
Address: Richard-Neutra-Gasse 8, A-1210 Wien
Tel: +4315977065
Fax: +4315977065220
Website: www.izia.at
E-mail: office@izia.at
Telegram: @izwien
Aparat: @imam.ali.t.c
Online programs for Fatimiyya 2021 are available on website and Aparat.
US: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (IMAM)
Address: 22000 Garrison St., Dearborn, MI 48124
Tel:
Website: http://www.imam-us.org/
E-mail: info@imam-us.org
FB: @ImamMahdiAssociationofMarjaeya
Instagram: @imamonline
Youtube: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya
Twitter: @IMAMS
Live programs for Fatimiyya 2021 are available on IMAM Facebook account.
Denmark: Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque of Copenhagen
Address: Vibevej 23, 3 | København 2400
Tel: +45 38100078
Fax: +45 38100078
Sweden: Imam Ali Islamic centre
(Imam Ali Islamiska Center)
Address: Datavägen 2B, 175 43 Järfälla, Sweden
Website: https://imamalicenter.se/
E-mail: info@imamalicenter.se/
FB: @svenskaiislam
Instagram: @imamalicenter.se
Youtube: Imam Ali Islamic Center
Telegram: @iacsvenska
Special programs for Fatimiyya 2020 are available on Imam Ali Center Instagram and Facebook accounts.
France: Islamic Center of France
(Centre Islamique de France)
Tel:
Website: https://www.cifrance.com/
E-mail: Contact@cifrance.com
Instagram: @cifrance
Youtube: http://www.cifrance.com/fr-youtube/
Telegram: @cifrance
Live programs for Fatimiyya 2020 are available on cifrance Instagram and YouTube accounts.
Other online programmes:
