Oman starts COVID-19 vaccination
SHAFAQNA – Oman has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday.The sultanate’s health minister received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. State-run media reported that the first batch of 15,600 doses was flown in industrial freezers to Muscat International Airport last week to vaccinate a priority group of older adults, health care workers and those with underlying health conditions .
Another 28,000 doses of the vaccine by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to arrive next month. Oman says it aims to vaccinate 60% of its roughly 5 million people. The Health Ministry said the initial phase of the vaccination campaign would cover 20% of the population due to temporarily limited supply, Journal-News reported.
