Date :Sunday, December 27th, 2020 | Time : 09:44 |ID: 189079 | Print

Oman starts COVID-19 vaccination

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Oman has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday.The sultanate’s health minister received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. State-run media reported that the first batch of 15,600 doses was flown in industrial freezers to Muscat International Airport last week to vaccinate a priority group of older adults, health care workers and those with underlying health conditions .

Another 28,000 doses of the vaccine by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to arrive next month. Oman says it aims to vaccinate 60% of its roughly 5 million people. The Health Ministry said the initial phase of the vaccination campaign would cover 20% of the population due to temporarily limited supply, Journal-News reported.

 

You might also like
Oman reinstates Ambassador to Syria
In a Letter to the Grand Mufti of Oman: Ayatollah Sobhani warns about Oman’s normalization of relations…
Over 150 Convert to Islam in Oman
Oman, Iran Top Diplomats discuss bilateral, regional issues
Donald Trump, Yemen, Yemen’s Houthis Ansarullah Report: US seeks to enter into direct talks with Yemen’s Houthis
en shafaqna BEIJING IS LAUNCHING A MINI-MARSHALL PLAN FOR THE MIDDLE EAST Beijing is launching a mini-Marshall Plan for the Middle East
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *