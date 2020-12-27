Why Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) wanted to be buried at night?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that in her will the dear daughter of the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) pointed to various aspects. In some part of her will which had emotional aspect to it and she said to her husband, Imam Ali (AS): After me, marry Imamah (a relative of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)), because she is kind to my children and also men need women. Some part of the will had civil aspects and Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) told Imam Ali (AS): O’ Ali (AS), since the day you married me, you have not heard lies or betrayal from me, and I never disagreed with you.

An important part of Lady Fatimah Zahra’s will contained political aspect and told Imam Ali (AS): I tell you that I do not want any of those who were cruel to me and despoiled my rights be present at my funeral, because they are my enemy and the enemies of the Prophet of Allah (SWT). Do not allow any of them and their followers to pray on my dead body. Bury me at night time when everyone is sleep [1].

