Quranic program planned in memory of martyrs of resistance

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quran recitation program is planned to be held in Tehran ahead of the first anniversary of martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Iranian Quranic community will organize the event on Tuesday.A number of top Qaris of the country will recite verses from the Holy Book at the program.It will be broadcast live on the Quran TV and Quran Radio of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

US terrorists assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Soleimani and PMU Deputy Commander Muhandis along with their companions, by targeting their vehicles outside the Baghdad airport on January 3. The act of terror was carried out under the direction of the outgoing White House occupant, with the US Defense Department, the Pentagon, taking responsibility for the strike. Both distinguished commanders were viewed by the world’s freedom-seeking people as the key figures in defeating Daesh, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.