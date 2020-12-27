Bangladesh set to move second group of Rohingya Muslims to remote island

SHAFAQNA-Bangladesh is set to move a second group of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month, according to officials said on Sunday.

Around 1,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar, will be moved to the island in the next few days after Bangladesh relocated more than 1,600 early this month, two officials with the direct knowledge of the matter said.

The United Nations has said it has not been allowed to carry out a technical and safety assessment of Bhasan Char, a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there. Refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the Rohingya Muslims have been coerced into going to the island, which emerged from the sea 20 years ago, Reuters reported.