Iraq approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine

SHAFAQNA-“Iraq’s National Medicine Selection authority has agreed to use the Pfizer vaccine in an emergency manner to confront the Corona pandemic in Iraq”, the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi confirmed earlier that Iraq will get a Pfizer vaccine soon, indicating that the contract to import Pfizer vaccine includes the supply of its own supplies.

Al-Tamimi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The requirements for the Pfizer vaccine that will be approved in Iraq, and the company that manufactures it has been signed, will be part of the contract,” noting that “the ministry has more than 140 cold chains to preserve the Corona vaccine in Baghdad and the provinces. And international companies have been contracted in this regard. “

