Finalists of Afghanistan international Quran competition announced

Twelve Quran reciters will compete in the final stage of the first edition of an online international Quran competition in Afghanistan.

The Sheikh Abdul Kabir Quranic Assembly in Afghanistan has organized the Quran contest named Siraj al-Kabir. Participants from 25 countries have competed in the Quranic event, being held in the category of Quran recitation. The contenders, introduced by their respective countries’ major Quranic centers, sent the recorded video file of their recitation to the organizers. Sajjad Ali Heidari, Mohammad Javad Akbari, Mohammad Tariq Qasemi, Ahmad Bilal Ghanizadeh and Seyyed Mohammad Kabir Heidari are the finalist Qaris from Afghanistan.

Other Qaris who will compete in the final stage are Mohammad Fahim Akbar from Germany, Ali Fallah Khashan from Iraq, Hassan Ali Kasi from Pakistan, Thamaruddin Samadov from Tajikistan, Mustafa Ozilmaz from Turkey, Ali Mohammad Ali Al-Tarouti from Egypt and Seyed Hojatollah Hosseini from Iran.Winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on Friday, January 1.