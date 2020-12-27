Holy Quran academy launched in UAE’s Sharjah

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quran academy, said to be one of the biggest in the world, was recently inaugurated in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Academy. Spread over an area of 75,000 square meters, it has been built in the shape of the Islamic eight-pointed star with 34 domes. It is home to seven scientific and historical museums.The museums exhibit 60 manuscripts distributed over 15 sections, each of which chronicles a century of events. About 308 copies of the Holy Quran and archaeological manuscripts are on display as well.Among other interesting artefacts are 18 kiswas — the black cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The oldest kiswa dates back to Hijri year 970.While speaking at the inaugural event, the Sharjah ruler affirmed that the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah is not limited to being a museum that houses photos and manuscripts, but rather a place that is rich in many activities and programs, KTimes reported.He called on residents to visit the Quran academy and learn about the various stages of the Holy Scripture.