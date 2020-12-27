Founder of Senegal’s largest Quran center dies

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The founder of the biggest Quran center in Senegal died at the age of 88.

Shaykha Maryam Niasse passed away in Dakar on Saturday, Sahara Medias website reported.Known as “servant of Quran”, she established the Shaikh al-Islam Hajj Ibrahim Niasse Quranic Education Center in Dakar in 1984.The center has since spread to other cities in the West African country.Thousands of students from Senegal and neighboring countries learn the Quran at the center’s branches.Known as “servant of the Quran” Shaykha Maryam Niasse was revered for her efforts to promote teaching the Quran and spread the teachings of Islam in West Africa.Senegal is a country on Africa’s west coast, neighboring Mauritania, Mali, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.Islam is the predominant religion in Senegal where 92 percent of the country’s population is Muslim.