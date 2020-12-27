Iranian companies ready to enter Halal marketing

Pointing to Iran’s success in designing and producing a variety of mobile applications in the region, Khorakian said that since the growth and development of the applications have taken place inside the country, it is more proportional to the Islamic culture and identity.

Considering Iran’s good relations with neighboring Muslim countries and close cultural proximity to countries such as Afghanistan, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria, he reiterated that a great capacity for the Iranian mobile applications stores is to develop the Halal content market.

Referring to the 30 percent growth in app stores’ cooperation with Iranian developers, he noted that based on the statistics and information provided by some Iranian applications stores in total, the stores have been installed more than 60 million times during 2019-2020.