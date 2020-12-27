SHAFAQNA- “The lives of thousands of displaced people, especially women and children, are under threat,” a member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR), said.

Fadel al-Gharrawi said that most of the displaced Iraqis are living in camps with no access to heating, which is causing illnesses.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis are unable to return to their homes, which were destroyed during the war against Daesh that began in 2014, AA reported.

IHCHR: Extreme weather threatens lives of displaced Iraqi children in camps