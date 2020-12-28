https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/E726D221-956A-44F5-AA27-EE7716145B44-e1609156142205.jpeg 771 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-28 11:48:072020-12-28 11:49:53Photos: Isfahan’s Armenians mourning on the eve of New Year
Photos: Isfahan’s Armenians mourning on the eve of New Year
SHAFAQNA- Every year during the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S), Julfa neighborhood of Isfahan witnessed the glorious Christmas celebrations.
But on the eve of 2021, the Armenians of Isfahan mourn for the victims of the war in Armenia and in respect to the efforts of nurses all around the world, they have refused to hold celebrations and street lighting.
Photographer: Somayeh Yazdkhasti
