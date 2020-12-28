Date :Monday, December 28th, 2020 | Time : 11:48 |ID: 189204 | Print
Isfahan, Iran Christians, Christmas 2021

Photos: Isfahan’s Armenians mourning on the eve of New Year

SHAFAQNA- Every year during the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S), Julfa neighborhood of Isfahan witnessed the glorious Christmas celebrations.

But on the eve of 2021, the Armenians of Isfahan mourn for the victims of the war in Armenia and in respect to the efforts of nurses all around the world, they have refused to hold celebrations and street lighting.

Photographer: Somayeh Yazdkhasti

