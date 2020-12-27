First case of new Covid variant found in Jordan

SHAFAQNA- The Jordanian Minister of Health announced that recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus in the country.

Jordan has detected its first two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus which has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, in travelers who recently arrived from Britain, the health minister said on Sunday.

It was determined that the two were infected with the new variant of the coronavirus and now their health is very good.

The Jordanian Minister of Health emphasized: ” preventive were implemented for the quarantine of the infected couple, and both of them are monitored according to the instructions of the health research team, and they are not allowed to have any contact with others until the end of their home quarantine period.”

Jordan is the second Arab country after Lebanon to officially announce that cases of the variant of the coronavirus have been registered in these countries.

England’s top medical officer on December the 14th announced that the U.K. has identified a new variant of the coronavirus that “can spread more quickly” than prior strains of the virus, but there are no reports of more severe or side effects and the impact on corona mortality.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.