Iraq grants emergency approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s National Medicine Selection authority gave emergency approval for the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

The ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr told the official news agency on Sunday that the National Medicine Selection authority has agreed to make emergency use of the joint vaccine of the American companies Pfizer and the German company BionTech against the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Iraq.

The Minister of Health Hasan Al-Tamimi has said earlier that the country will receive the vaccines soon along with special equipment needed to store it.

I t should be noted that further data about the coronavirus vaccine being developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech shows that it is 95 per cent effectiveness against coronavirus. The British Medicines and Health Products (MHRA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and similar entities in some other countries have received emergency use permits.

According to the latest data from the reference website ” worldometers ” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country registered 590,779 cases of Corona virus and 12,767 deaths, it ranked in the number of people infected with this deadly virus and the number of deaths to 25th in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number in both fields.

