Egypt reopens embassy in Libya

SHAFAQNA- An Egyptian delegation to Tripoli today promised to reopen embassy immediately and without preconditions, a source at the Libyan National Unity Government’s foreign ministry said.

The Libyan source said that during the Egyptian delegation’s visit, the security and political situation in Libya was discussed and that the visit was a prelude to the re-establishment of full diplomatic relations between Cairo and Tripoli.

He also said that the Egyptian delegation is discussing the resumption of navigation and flights and consular services with Tripoli officials.

An Egyptian delegation arrived in Tripoli today (Sunday) after seven years and met with Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English