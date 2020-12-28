Children’s leukemia claim more lives in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Press TV:In a Pediatric Leukemia Treatment Center in Yemen, 50 percent of patients, namely children, die due to the lack of medicine and medical care they need to survive.

Hundreds of children come to this center from all across Yemen as it is the only medical center for such patients, hoping that they will receive the required treatment. However, the ongoing war and the crippling blockade have made the center suffer from a permanent shortage of medicines, medical supplies, and radiation devices.

The health sector in Yemen is in a dire need of necessary support from international and relief organizations which have not played their role in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people that began in March 2015 due to the Saudi war on Yemen.

Hundreds of children lose their lives at the gates of this center due to the lack of medicines and other medical supplies, as well as their inability to travel for treatment due to its high costs and the continued closure of Sana’a airport.