The main point of Ayah 56 of Surah Adh-Dhariat

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 56 of Surah Adh-Dhariat, Allah (SWT) said: “I have only created Jinns and mankind that they may worship God.” The main point of this Ayah is that the purpose of the creation is for the created mankind to reach accomplishment/completeness through worship of God. Therefore, the purpose of the creation is not that God wants to be worshipped this way; rather the ultimate goal is that the created mankind reaches completeness through worshipping God. So, worshipping Allah (SWT) is the ultimate goal of the created ones to reach completeness.