Prominent Saudi Lawyer goes on hunger strike in prison

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi opposition Twitter account has announced that Mohammed Al-Qahtani, a prominent Saudi Lawyer and one of the Founders of the Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association ( ACPRA), has been on a hunger strike for several days.

Maha Al-Qahtani, the wife of Mohammed Al-Qahtani, said that depriving her husband of the most obvious rights had led him to go on a hunger strike. He stated that he had lost contact with Mohammad Al-Qahtani and had no information about his condition. Mohammed Al-Qahtani is a Saudi lawyer and professor of economics who received his PhD. from Indiana University and previously worked at the Diplomatic Institute of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It should be noted that 55-year-old Qahtani was arrested in March 2013 and sentenced to 10 years in prison and another 10 years travel ban. He is a friend of Abdullah Al-Hamed, a Saudi Lawyer who died in prison last April. Al-Qahtani had publicly stated in public meetings that widespread human rights abuses were taking place in Saudi prisons.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English