Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine covered in black

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The holy mausoleum of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, was covered with black banners and cloth sheets in commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

The courtyards and other areas of the mausoleum has been covered with black as a sign of sorrow and mourning. The Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine has also planned various programs on the sad occasion. They include religious speeches and mourning rituals, Imamali.net website reported.Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold ceremonies every year in the lunar Hijri month of Jumada al-Ula to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA).