Date :Monday, December 28th, 2020 | Time : 15:44 |ID: 189386 | Print

Saudi rights activist sentenced to 5 years in prison

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi women’s rights activist al-Hathloul was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison Monday.

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny.

Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women’s rights activist.

Hathloul was charged with seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security, local media said. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, or time served since Hathloul was arrested on May 15, 2018, the newspapers said, France 24 reported.

You might also like
Child Killed in Saudi Attacks in Yemen
Al-Azhar: harassment of women is religiously forbidden and should be punished
Wahhabis Opposed to JCPOA
Erdogan to Saudi Arabia crown prince: You don’t own Islam
Saudi-US coalition massacres 13 Yemenis
Iranian MP: US sanctions threaten women's health
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *