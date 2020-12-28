Iran’s Red Crescent Society to receive 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines

Karim Hemmati, the head of IRCS, told IRNA on Monday that the Pfizer vaccines have been donated by a charity group of Iranian people living abroad.

He said that the donation has been made in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The country needs some 19 to 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, one million of which will be imported by the Red Crescent Society, the official said.

“We will make every effort to import the one million coronavirus vaccines from reputable sources,” he said, adding that the vaccines will come from one of the East Asian countries, but will definitely be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.