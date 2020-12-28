Bangladesh begins moving second group of Rohingya Muslims to remote island

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh on Monday began relocating the second group of Rohingya Muslims to a remote island despite opposition from rights activists.

More than 1,600 of the Muslim minority from Myanmar were taken to Bhashan Char earlier this month, and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said just under 1,000 are in the latest group heading for what he called a “beautiful resort”.

Buses took the Rohingya from camps in Cox’s Bazar, where nearly one million refugees have sought shelter from violence in their native Myanmar, to Chittagong port where they will be taken to the barren island, AlJazeera reported.