Photos: “Persian Garden”, Iran’s lost paradise

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: It has often been said that paradise is the manifestation of all wishes and pleasant sights at once and the Persian garden is the manifestation of that and all the things that are less frequently seen in the vast expanse of the deserts and Sahara. Briefly speaking, a Persian garden is a heaven on earth of an Iranian citizen and his/her paradise. Surrounded with walls of mud and baked bricks, and under the hot such, on the other side, you find the umbrella of trees, beautiful roses, and stairway of pools whose water pours from one into another, singing joyfully together with happy sparrows.