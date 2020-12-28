https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/vaccinee.jpg 488 866 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-28 16:30:562020-12-28 16:30:56Pfizer delays coronavirus vaccine deliveries to 8 European nations
Pfizer delays coronavirus vaccine deliveries to 8 European nations
SHAFAQNA- BioNTech-Pfizer has postponed the delivery of new batches of its COVID-19 vaccine to eight European nations, according to Spanish health ministry.
The Spanish branch of Pfizer informed Madrid on Sunday night of the delay in shipments to the eight nations due to a “problem in the loading and shipment process” at its plant in Belgium, the health ministry said in a statement.
It did not specify which European nations aside from Spain were affected. Pfizer has informed the ministry that the problem “was already resolved” but the next delivery of vaccines “will be a few hours late” and arrive in Spain on Tuesday, a day later than expected, the statement said, France 24 reported.
