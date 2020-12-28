Pfizer delays coronavirus vaccine deliveries to 8 European nations

The Spanish branch of Pfizer informed Madrid on Sunday night of the delay in shipments to the eight nations due to a “problem in the loading and shipment process” at its plant in Belgium, the health ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify which European nations aside from Spain were affected. Pfizer has informed the ministry that the problem “was already resolved” but the next delivery of vaccines “will be a few hours late” and arrive in Spain on Tuesday, a day later than expected, the statement said, France 24 reported.