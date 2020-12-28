Date :Monday, December 28th, 2020 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 189424 | Print

Pfizer delays coronavirus vaccine deliveries to 8 European nations

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- BioNTech-Pfizer has postponed the delivery of new batches of its COVID-19 vaccine to eight European nations, according to Spanish health ministry.

The Spanish branch of Pfizer informed Madrid on Sunday night of the delay in shipments to the eight nations due to a “problem in the loading and shipment process” at its plant in Belgium, the health ministry said in a statement.

It did not specify which European nations aside from Spain were affected. Pfizer has informed the ministry that the problem “was already resolved” but the next delivery of vaccines “will be a few hours late” and arrive in Spain on Tuesday, a day later than expected, the statement said,  France 24 reported.

You might also like
Britain becomes first country to approve Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
Moderna says it will request authorization of coronavirus vaccine in US & Europe
EU to start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27
Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccines may be ready for use within weeks: US official
Most Canadians will receive coronavirus vaccine by September 2021: Trudeau
China affirms its first Coronavirus vaccine patent
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *