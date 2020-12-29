First Muslim sworn into Wisconsin Legislature

SHAFAQNA-

The first ever Muslim man has been sworn into the Wisconsin state legislature on Monday.

Samba Baldeh who was originally a common council member in Madison is now the representative of the 48th District. He took the oath Monday afternoon. Watch it here:

Baldeh is a native of Gambia, a country in western Africa. He said he first heard about Wisconsin during a conference in Washington D.C.

“It was difficult to pronounce. I didn’t even know something like that existed,” Baldeh joked.

He said he has some agenda items that are top of mind: the pandemic, unemployment, housing disparities, criminal and education reform.

“It’s sinking in. I do the work of the people. I give it my best and hope for the best result,” Baldeh said.